Telangana News | CM Revanth to Launch Third Phase of Crop Loan Waiver Program

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the third phase of crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh at Wyra in Khammam district on August 15.

On the same day, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the Sitarama project in the district.

Speaking to the media at Secretariat here on Tuesday, Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao clarified that due to technical reasons, money could not be deposited in about 30,000 accounts of farmers and the mistakes would be rectified and all those who are eligible would be waived as early as possible.

Expressing anger at the BRS and BJP leaders for collecting the details of those farmers who didn’t get the benefit of loan waiver, the Minister accused the opposition leaders of throwing mud at the State government even though the loan waiver process was still in the middle.

“The laon waiver will be applicable to those farmers who are under the category of cutoff date announced by the State government,” he clarified.

Alleging that the loan waiver process was not done properly in the previous BRS government, the Minister said that before the Assembly elections, the BRS government tried to waive off the crop loans after selling the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for Rs.7,000 crores.

On the implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme, the State government is collecting opinions from all stakeholders and the process of preparing guidelines is yet to be completed, Tummala Nageswara Rao disclosed.