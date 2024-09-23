Telangana News | Confusion Over Liquor-Carrying Rules Continues to Trouble Air Travelers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Passengers flying into Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) are increasingly facing confusion over Telangana’s excise rules regarding the amount of liquor they are allowed to bring into the state. This confusion is leading to penalties, confiscation, and growing frustration among both domestic and international travelers.

According to excise officials, domestic passengers are prohibited from bringing any liquor into Telangana, while international passengers are permitted to carry only 2 liters.

The state’s excise rules allow an individual to possess up to 6 liters of liquor for personal use, a higher limit compared to many other states. This has been a source of misunderstanding, particularly for travelers arriving from locations with stricter alcohol regulations.

For domestic travelers, the rules can be especially confusing. While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permits passengers to carry up to 5 liters of alcohol in checked luggage on domestic flights, Telangana’s excise rules state that no alcohol may be brought into the state by domestic passengers.

“Not even a single liter is allowed for domestic travelers coming into Hyderabad from other states,” said a senior excise official, adding to the confusion.

International passengers are also facing challenges regarding duty-free alcohol limits. While Indian customs allow international travelers to bring up to 2 liters of duty-free alcohol into the country, Telangana’s excise laws still apply once they clear customs. Travelers who brings in more than the duty-free allowance may face fines or confiscation of the excess liquor.

Many international passengers, unaware of the local regulations, end up with excess alcohol beyond the 2-liter limit, risking penalties or seizure of their purchases. Excise officials have stressed the importance of passengers understanding both central and state regulations to avoid such issues.