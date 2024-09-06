Telangana News | Global Intellectual Forum Delegation Meets CM Revanth to Discuss Empowerment of Marginalized Communities

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Global Intellectual Forum, working towards the empowerment of marginalized communities such as Madiga, Mang, Chamar, and other related groups, met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The forum’s national president, retired IAS officer K. Ratna Prabha, and general secretary, retired IPS officer K. Babu Rao, along with Dr. Vidyasagar and several other representatives, were part of the delegation. They briefed the Chief Minister on the forum’s activities and initiatives aimed at uplifting the marginalized communities.

The Global Intellectual Forum highlighted their efforts to drive socioeconomic development and improve the representation of these communities in various fields. The Chief Minister, along with the attending ministers, expressed support and appreciation for the forum’s work and assured cooperation from the state government to further these causes.