Telangana News | Govt Employees Contribute ₹130 Crores to Flood Relief, Equivalent to One Day’s Salary

In a remarkable display of solidarity and generosity, Telangana government employees have collectively donated ₹130 crores—equivalent to one day’s salary—to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood victims. This significant contribution underscores their commitment to aiding families who have lost everything due to the recent heavy rains and floods.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders of Telangana government employees presented the signed agreement of this donation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Mahabubabad. The Chief Minister expressed his profound gratitude and praised the employees for their humanitarian gesture.

“By donating one day’s salary, Telangana government employees have set an exemplary standard of compassion. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them,” said CM Revanth Reddy. He also announced plans to meet with employee unions in the Secretariat soon to discuss further support measures.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also acknowledged the employees’ contribution, highlighting it as a significant act of unity and support during this challenging time. He thanked the employees for their generous donation, which will greatly assist those affected by the disaster.