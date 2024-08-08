Telangana News | Internal Tensions Rise in BJP: A Party Divided?

Hyderabad: Growing discontent within the Telangana BJP has surfaced as party MLAs express frustration over being sidelined by the state leadership.

The ongoing tensions have reached a boiling point, with BJP MLAs openly criticizing the party’s state unit for not involving them in key party activities.

A significant point of contention is the alleged decision by the BJP’s state leadership to exclude MLAs from participating in important party events. MLAs have voiced their dissatisfaction, particularly after an incident where Maheshwar Reddy, the BJP LP leader, was reportedly not allocated a room at the BJP state office.

Kishan Reddy recently inaugurated a Loan Waiver Helpline Center at the BJP state office, but no invitation was extended to any of the party’s MLAs, further fueling the dissatisfaction. The event featured banners and posters that prominently displayed only Kishan Reddy’s photograph, omitting those of other MLAs and MPs, sparking criticism from party members.

In a show of defiance, seven BJP MLAs boycotted a meeting of BJP state office bearers despite being invited, highlighting the growing rift between the MLAs and the state leadership.

The internal discord within the Telangana BJP is becoming increasingly evident, raising questions about the party’s unity and cohesion ahead of upcoming political challenges. As the state unit grapples with these issues, it remains to be seen how the party will address the grievances of its members and restore internal harmony.