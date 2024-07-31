Telangana News | Jishnu Dev Varma to be sworn in as Governor on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, will be sworn in as the Governor of Telangana on Wednesday evening.

High Court Chief Justice Alok Aarade will administer the oath of office to him.

Jishnu Dev Varma will be sworn in as the fourth Governor of Telangana since its formation. Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, opposition party leaders, and other, dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony, official sources said.

The Governor-designate will arrive at Shamshabad Airport from Tripura this afternoon. State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and other officials will welcome Jishnu Dev Varma at the airport.

Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana by the President of India, replacing the current in-charge Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Born on August 15, 1957, Jishnu Dev Varma belongs to the royal family. He is married and has two sons. He joined the BJP in the early 1990s and participated in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement. From 2018 to 2023, he served as the Deputy Chief Minister and President of the Tripura Badminton Association.