Telangana News | Power Bill Payments to Resume via UPI Apps

Hyderabad: Telangana’s power utilities have announced a return to accepting electricity bill payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps.

This follows a previous suspension of UPI-based payments by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) on July 1.

The suspension was implemented in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. However, the utilities have now reintroduced UPI payment options following the integration of TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL into the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) Platform by NPCI Bharat Bill Pay Limited (NBBL).

Consumers across Telangana can now use any BBPS-enabled platforms, including various banks and fintech apps, to pay their electricity bills securely. This development is expected to streamline bill collections and improve convenience for users.

Previously, TGSPDCL had accepted payments through PhonePe, and discussions were ongoing with other platforms such as Google Pay and Amazon Pay. The return of UPI payment options aims to facilitate easier and more accessible bill payments for consumers.