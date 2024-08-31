Telangana News | Revenue Minister calls for finalization of new Revenue Act draft

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed officials to expedite the drafting of a new revenue law, following the completion of public consultations on the draft.

The Minister emphasized the importance of incorporating all opinions and suggestions received during the public consultation process.

In a statement here on Saturday, he stressed that the new law should reflect the needs of the people of Telangana, particularly farmers.

The Minister revealed that the new revenue law is being crafted to align with the long-standing aspirations of the Telangana people and to address the needs of future generations in response to evolving circumstances.

Criticizing the previous administration, Srinivas Reddy noted that the hope of resolving land issues following the formation of Telangana state was not realized due to hasty decisions by former rulers, which instead led to new problems. He specifically pointed out the challenges faced by farmers and landowners under the flawed Revenue Act of 2020.

He further criticized the Dharani portal, stating that it has exacerbated land issues, causing significant difficulties for farmers and landowners. According to the Minister, around 30 lakh farmers in the state have been adversely affected by the portal due to its shortcomings. To avoid repeating such issues, opinions were solicited from intellectuals, experts, retired revenue employees, public representatives, farmers, and ordinary citizens.

The draft of the new revenue law was discussed in the Legislative Assembly earlier this month and was subsequently made available for public review at the land administration headquarters in Hyderabad.

Workshops were also organized by District Collectors to gather additional feedback, and Collectors were instructed to submit the suggestions from these workshops to the Land Administration Office in the form of a report.

A comprehensive public opinion poll was conducted across the state, with feedback collected both in writing and via email. The Minister noted that many valuable suggestions were received from the general public.

Srinivas Reddy assured that the new law will be transparent and easily understandable for farmers and the general populace. He also announced that the Dharani portal, previously shrouded in secrecy under the former government, will be made publicly accessible as a transparent document.