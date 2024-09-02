Telangana News | RTC Cancels Multiple Bus Services Amid Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: In response to the relentless heavy rains that have lashed the Telugu states over the past two days, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken the significant decision to cancel several bus services.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, a crucial route connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been severely affected by flooding at multiple locations, leading to the suspension of bus operations.

TSRTC has announced the cancellation of more than 560 buses operating between Hyderabad and Vijayawada due to the adverse weather conditions.

The corporation has also canceled over 160 bus services in Khammam district, 150 in Warangal district, and 70 in Ranga Reddy district, as the heavy rains have rendered several roads impassable.

This decision comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and to avoid potential accidents on flooded roads.

TSRTC officials are closely monitoring the situation and will resume services once the weather conditions improve, and the roads are deemed safe for travel. Passengers are advised to stay updated on travel advisories and plan their journeys accordingly.