Telangana News | Students Protest Over Delayed Bus Services in Shadnagar

Students from various colleges staged a protest at the main junction in Shadnagar, expressing their frustration over irregular bus services to their villages.

The students complained that despite multiple appeals to the RTC (Road Transport Corporation) MD, no action has been taken to address their concerns. They demanded an immediate solution to the issue, warning that if the situation doesn’t improve, they will escalate their protests across the state.

The students are calling for timely and reliable bus services, which they say are crucial for their education and daily commute.