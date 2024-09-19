Telangana

Telangana News | Students Protest Over Delayed Bus Services in Shadnagar

Telangana News | Students Protest Over Delayed Bus Services in Shadnagar

Fouzia Farhana
229 1 minute read
Telangana News | Students Protest Over Delayed Bus Services in Shadnagar
Telangana News | Students Protest Over Delayed Bus Services in Shadnagar

Students from various colleges staged a protest at the main junction in Shadnagar, expressing their frustration over irregular bus services to their villages.

The students complained that despite multiple appeals to the RTC (Road Transport Corporation) MD, no action has been taken to address their concerns. They demanded an immediate solution to the issue, warning that if the situation doesn’t improve, they will escalate their protests across the state.

The students are calling for timely and reliable bus services, which they say are crucial for their education and daily commute.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana
229 1 minute read

Related Articles

Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy Faces Allegations Over Land Issues

Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy Faces Allegations Over Land Issues

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Holds Meeting with Young India Skill University Board

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Holds Meeting with Young India Skill University Board

Tensions Erupt in Narayanpet Over Milad-un-Nabi Flag Incident

Tensions Erupt in Narayanpet Over Milad-un-Nabi Flag Incident

Illegal Construction Demolished in Mancherial; TBGKS Leader’s Five-Story Building Taken Down

Illegal Construction Demolished in Mancherial; TBGKS Leader’s Five-Story Building Taken Down

Back to top button