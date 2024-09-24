Telangana News | Telangana High Court Issues Notices to Speaker and 10 MLAs Over Defection Allegations

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Telangana Assembly Speaker and ten MLAs, including Danam Nagender, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkata Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, T Prakash Goud, Dr. Sanjay, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and Arekapudi Gandhi. This action follows a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by KA Paul, president of the Praja Shanti Party.

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, issued the notices in response to Paul’s plea, which sought to disqualify the MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Paul’s petition alleges that these lawmakers violated anti-defection laws, breaching constitutional and electoral regulations.

The petition also called for the Election Commission of India to ensure enforcement of anti-defection rules, requesting that the defecting MLAs’ actions be declared unconstitutional. Paul argued for stricter measures to prevent the commercialization of elected offices, stating that MLAs should not be treated as commodities for purchase.

Additionally, Paul sought to restrain the accused MLAs from participating in ongoing or future Assembly sessions and from casting votes. However, the court declined the request for interim relief, noting that the petitioner had not specified whether the Assembly was currently in session or provided details on future sessions. The case has been adjourned for four weeks.