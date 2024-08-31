Telangana News | Telangana’s P. Samyuktha and P. Koushik Selected for Indian Team in Tug of War World Outdoor Championship 2024

Hyderabad: It is with great pleasure that we confirm the selection of P. Samyuktha and P. Koushik for the Indian Tug of War team under the Senior Women and Men categories, respectively, representing Telangana State.

The two Indian teams, each comprising 9 members, will participate in the Tug of War World Outdoor Championship 2024, scheduled to be held in Mannheim, Germany, from September 3 to September 9, 2024.

Today, September 1, 2024, the teams, along with officials, will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, to compete on the global stage.

In recognition of their achievement, a special event was held on August 30, 2024, at Olympic Bhavan Chamber, L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad. S. Venugopal Chary, President and former Union Minister, and K. Jagdishwar Yadav, General Secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, extended their congratulations to P. Samyuktha (Women’s Team) and P. Koushik (Men’s Team). They were joined by P. Emmanuel, former Secretary of the Tug of War Association of Telangana, along with Satyanarayana and Saleem, in applauding the athletes’ dedication and wishing them success in the upcoming championship.

Photo Caption: S. Venugopal Chary, K. Jagdishwar Yadav, P. Emmanuel, Satyanarayana, and Saleem congratulating P. Samyuktha and P. Koushik at Olympic Bhavan Chamber, L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad, on August 30, 2024.