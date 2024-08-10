Telangana News | TPCC urges Govt to launch statewide campaign against stray dog menace

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan has urged the state government initiate a special drive across Telangana to address the growing menace of stray dogs and prevent further attacks.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Niranjan expressed concern over the increasing number of stray dog attacks, which have resulted in injuries to children and even loss of life. He criticized the authorities for not taking adequate preventive measures despite daily incidents.

Niranjan highlighted a particularly tragic incident in which a baby was mauled by stray dogs on the premises of MGM Hospital in Hanumakonda on Friday. He questioned how the dogs were able to enter the hospital and criticized the lack of vigilance by officers, staff, and security personnel.

He appealed to Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha to take strict action against the officials responsible for this negligence.

Niranjan also referred to other recent incidents, including the death of Krishna Goud (Kannayya), a 4-year-old boy who was attacked by dogs in Raiprolu village, Ibrahimpatnam, and succumbed to his injuries at Niloufer Hospital. He mentioned that a 7-year-old disabled boy named Bharat is currently receiving treatment in Khanapur, Narsingi, after being attacked by dogs.

On August 1, 21 children were injured in Balanagar under GHMC jurisdiction due to stray dog attacks. Additionally, a 75-year-old woman lost her life after being attacked by stray dogs in Mustababad Mandal, Rajanna Siricilla District.

Niranjan noted that despite a High Court order on August 2 directing action on this issue, the response from authorities has been insufficient. He urged local bodies, including Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations, to take responsibility for controlling the stray dog population.

He further demanded that the respective local bodies pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed in dog attacks and compensation ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh to the families of the injured.