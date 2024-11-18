Telangana Private Degree Colleges Announce Indefinite Bandh Over Fee Reimbursement Arrears

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association has declared an indefinite closure of institutions and a boycott of all semester examinations starting Tuesday. This decision stems from the prolonged delay in the release of fee reimbursement arrears by the Congress government, affecting the last two academic years.

Association representatives, including President Dr. B Suryanarayana Reddy and General Secretary Yada Ramakrishna, expressed frustration over the government’s inaction. They criticized the neglect of higher education and the lack of response from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy despite repeated attempts to resolve the issue.

Financial Struggles Impacting Colleges

The managements stated that 90% of private degree colleges have been unable to pay faculty salaries or meet operational expenses due to unpaid arrears. Many colleges are burdened by mounting loan interest and are unable to secure new credit, putting their operations on the brink of collapse.

Previously, institutions were shut down on October 14 for four days as a protest. While assurances were made by Principal Secretary for Education, Burra Venkatesham, that dues would be cleared within a week, no action has been taken even after a month.

Exams Boycotted

The association announced that semester examinations for degree students will not be conducted until the dues are released. The shutdown will affect degree colleges affiliated with multiple universities across the state.

Management Demands

The association called for an immediate resolution to the crisis, emphasizing the importance of fee reimbursements for the smooth functioning of private institutions and ensuring quality education.

The bandh is expected to impact thousands of students and staff, with institutions vowing to reopen only after the reimbursement arrears are addressed.