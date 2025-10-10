Telangana Property Show 2025: Jupally Highlights Real Estate’s Key Role in State Development

Hyderabad: The real estate sector is the driving force behind Telangana’s economic development, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology, Jupally Krishna Rao.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated the 15th NAREDCO Telangana Property Show at HITEX, Hyderabad, on Friday.

The Minister stated that real estate continues to grow at a steady double-digit rate, employing over 300 allied sectors—from construction workers and architects to material suppliers and financial institutions.

‘This sector keeps Telangana’s growth wheel moving forward,’ he said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, progressive policies, and world-class infrastructure have positioned Hyderabad at the forefront of India’s economic landscape.

Jupally Krishna Rao emphasized that key sectors such as IT, Pharma, Aerospace, Electric Vehicles, and Artificial Intelligence rely on the real estate sector for expansion and infrastructure.

The government’s ambitious Regional Ring Road (RRR) project will connect over 30 cities and towns, creating new real estate growth corridors. He also cited the greenfield road to Machilipatnam Port, along with transparent mechanisms like TS-iPASS and RERA, which have made Telangana one of India’s most attractive investment destinations.

Recent land auctions in Hyderabad and ₹15,000 crore worth of tourism investments reflect investor confidence in Telangana’s robust economy. The synergy between real estate and tourism is fueling further growth, he said.

Inviting NAREDCO to collaborate in shaping the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025–2030, the Minister encouraged the development of integrated townships, resorts, convention centers, and heritage hotels. ‘Let us build not just homes and offices, but destinations that showcase Telangana’s magnificence to the world,’ he said.

NAREDCO Telangana President Vijaya Sai Meka, developers, investors, and industry leaders attended the event. The Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to building a progressive and aspirational Telangana.

MLC Bhanu Prasad, NAREDCO President Vijaya Sai Meka, General Secretary Sridhar Reddy, Kiran, NAREDCO National Vice President P.S. Reddy, M. Venkayya Choudhary, P. Ravi Reddy, Swaminathan, Kaliprasad, Venkatesh, Haribabu, Dasharath Reddy, Kiran, other builders, promoters, and dignitaries were also present.