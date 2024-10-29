Telangana PSC Extends Application Deadline for Departmental Exams

Hyderabad: The Secretary of the Telangana Public Service Commission, Dr. A. N. Nicholas, has announced that the deadline for submitting online applications to participate in the departmental examinations has been extended to October 31.

The exams will be conducted in November using a computer-based format.

These exams will take place within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metro Development Authority, specifically in Hyderabad Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri. For more details, please visit the commission’s website at www.tspsc.gov.in.