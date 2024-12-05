Telangana: RTC Bus Collides with Lorry, 30 Injured

Telangana

Hyderabad: A major road accident occurred in Mulugu district of Telangana, leaving 30 passengers injured. The accident took place on the Jalgalancha Bridge when the driver of an RTC bus lost control, and the bus collided with a lorry.

Among the injured, several passengers are reported to be in critical condition. The bus was on its way to Hanamkonda when the accident happened.

The injured passengers were rushed to Mulugu Area Hospital for treatment. Due to the accident, there was a massive traffic jam on the Mulugu-Warangal highway, which took over an hour to clear.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and have urged drivers to exercise caution on busy routes.

