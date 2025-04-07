Telangana RTC Employees Announce Statewide Strike from May 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to witness a major strike from midnight of May 6, as declared by the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC). The announcement was made after issuing formal strike notices to RTC MD Sajjanar and the Labour Commissioner.

JAC Accuses Management of Ignoring Demands

The RTC JAC revealed that they had earlier served notices on January 27, warning of a strike if their long-pending demands were not met. However, with no positive response or initiative from the management, the JAC has now decided to go ahead with the strike action.

Key Meeting Held at Labour Office

On Monday, RTC union leaders convened a meeting at the Labour Office and unanimously decided to commence the strike from May 6. The union leaders emphasized that they are prepared to go to any lengths to get their issues resolved if the government fails to act promptly.

Call for Support from Public and Social Organizations

The JAC has appealed to women’s organizations, civil society groups, and all trade unions to come together and extend their support to the upcoming strike. They stressed the importance of solidarity in fighting for workers’ rights and better working conditions.

Workers Demand Justice and Resolution

RTC employees are pushing for a range of unresolved demands that include job security, fair wages, improved working conditions, and benefits. The JAC leaders warned that if the government continues to remain indifferent, it could lead to prolonged disruptions in public transport across Telangana.