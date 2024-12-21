Telangana: Rythu Bharosa Scheme to Launch from Sankranti

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced that the much-awaited Rythu Bharosa scheme will be rolled out from the upcoming Sankranti festival. However, he clarified that the final details regarding the implementation of the scheme are still being worked out.

Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly on Saturday, Tummala Nageswara Rao emphasized that the guidelines for the scheme would be finalized after considering input from all stakeholders. He also assured that the government has no intention of reducing the number of beneficiaries under the scheme.

The Minister highlighted the evolution of the Raithu Bandhu scheme, which was introduced by the previous government in 2017-18, providing Rs 4,000 per acre per season to farmers. This amount was later increased to Rs 5,000 in 2018-19. However, Tummala pointed out that while the scheme was meant to benefit only active cultivators, many ineligible individuals had received the assistance due to discrepancies in its implementation.

To ensure the proper execution of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, a Cabinet Sub-Committee has been formed. The committee is in the process of preparing the final guidelines, taking into account the opinions of experts and farmers. Tummala assured that the government would implement the scheme by gathering feedback from Members of the House, finalizing the procedures, and launching it from the Sankranti festival.