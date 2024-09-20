Telangana Students Get Relief in NEET Counseling Over Locality Issue

Hyderabad: Telangana students have received relief in the ongoing NEET counseling process after concerns regarding the locality criteria were raised. The Telangana state government has agreed to allow the students, who had approached the High Court, to participate in the counseling process.

Following the High Court’s involvement, the Supreme Court issued interim orders, permitting the students to attend NEET counseling. This move comes as a significant relief for many students who were previously uncertain about their eligibility due to locality-related issues.

The interim decision allows the affected students to move forward with their counseling, ensuring that they don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure seats in medical colleges. Further clarity on the locality matter is expected in the final ruling.