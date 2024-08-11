Telangana Swimmers Excel at National Aquatic Championship 2024

Bhubaneshwar: The 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship wrapped up with outstanding performances by Telangana’s young swimmers.

Competing against the nation’s best, Varshith Dhulipudi and Suhas Preetham Mylari showcased their talent in the 400 Meters Individual Medley Boys Group-1 event.

Varshith secured a silver medal, finishing with a commendable time of 4:43.27. His state-mate, Suhas, closely followed, clinching the bronze with a timing of 4:43.53. The duo’s performance brought pride to Telangana, demonstrating their dedication and skill.

The gold medal was won by Andhra Pradesh’s Theerdhu Samadev Mongam, who set a blazing pace with a time of 4:40.69. His victory, coupled with the strong showings from Varshith and Suhas, made the 400 Meters Individual Medley one of the most thrilling races of the championship.

This championship, held from August 6th to 11th, served as a platform for young swimmers across India to display their prowess in the pool.

Telangana’s swimmers, particularly Varshith and Suhas, have proven they are contenders on the national stage, earning accolades and experience that will fuel their future in competitive swimming.

The state’s performance at this prestigious event highlights the growing strength and depth of its aquatic talent.