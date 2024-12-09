Telangana Talli statue reflects history: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu informed the Assembly on Monday that the Telangana Talli statue has been designed as a reflection of the state’s history and cultural heritage.

During discussions on the Telangana Talli statue, Minister Sridhar Babu criticised the BRS for abstaining from the Assembly session.

He remarked that the party, instead of engaging in a meaningful discussion about the statue’s design, chose to stay away. He urged BRS leaders to put politics aside for the day and participate in the unveiling ceremony as a gesture of unity.

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka recalled the aspirations of Telangana’s 4 crore people and the six-decade-long struggle for statehood, attributing the fulfillment of this dream to Sonia Gandhi’s pivotal decision to announce the formation of Telangana. She noted that the unveiling coincides with Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, offering her heartfelt wishes and acknowledging her role in granting statehood.

Criticising the BJP and BRS for opposing the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue for what she described as political motives, Seethakka affirmed that the statue embodies the essence of Telangana. “This is a complete representation of the people’s existence, self-respect, struggles, working lifestyle, and maternal blessings,” she said.

She accused the previous BRS government of failing to establish an official form of Telangana Talli during its decade in power. Instead, she claimed, they promoted partisan symbols and misrepresented a statue as Telangana Talli.

Seethakka added that the Congress government had corrected this by creating a statue that truly reflects the spirit of Telangana’s people, including its hardworking and resilient children.

Aiming at BJP leaders, she highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s past remarks, alleging that he mocked the formation of Telangana in Parliament. She questioned why Telangana BJP leaders remained silent on such issues, including the absence of an official state anthem for Telangana.

“The BJP and BRS are two sides of the same coin,” she remarked, accusing both parties of failing to honour Telangana’s legacy.

Seethakka emphasised Congress’s commitment to women’s empowerment and development, referencing key initiatives such as free bus travel for women, which had benefited over 118 crore passengers at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. She criticised the BJP-led central government for failing to fulfill promises such as providing jobs and doubling farmers’ incomes.

The Telangana Talli statue, according to Seethakka, stands as a symbol of the girl child in every household and embodies Telangana’s identity and heritage. She urged everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to participate in the unveiling ceremony, calling it a moment of unity and pride for the state.

BJP MLA Payala Shankar expressed his opinion that broader consultations with all political parties could have enhanced the decision-making process regarding the statue’s design.

He suggested that the inclusion of Bathukamma, a key cultural symbol, in the statue’s design would have been appropriate. Additionally, he raised concerns about administrative issues, including the implementation of the contentious 317 G.O., and called for justice for Telangana employees.

MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy lauded the design of the Telangana Talli statue and called for calm and cooperation among all parties. He emphasised the importance of unity and urged everyone, regardless of political affiliations, to participate in the unveiling event.

He reiterated that the statue symbolises the state’s rich cultural legacy and deserves collective appreciation.