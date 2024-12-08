Telangana: Reddy highlights landmark achievements

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, outlined the significant progress made under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Revenue and Housing departments over the past year.

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat, here on Sunday, the Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to resolving long-standing issues and implementing reforms to benefit the common man, particularly in the areas of land management and housing.

Minister Srinivas Reddy highlighted major reforms in the revenue sector, focusing on addressing the challenges posed by the Dharani portal.

The government undertook significant steps to clean up and rectify errors in the portal to resolve land ownership issues that had plagued farmers for years.

To ensure timely and effective problem resolution, powers were decentralized, with responsibilities allocated to Tahsildars, RDOs, and Additional Collectors.

Another significant move was transferring the portal’s management from the foreign company Terraces to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which improved data security and streamlined operations.

Also Read: Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 5 days: Met

The minister noted that the government had resolved 83 per cent of the pending applications related to Dharani, demonstrating its commitment to the people.

Looking ahead, the minister announced plans to introduce the Revenue Act-2024 to provide a permanent solution to land-related issues in Telangana.

He explained that extensive consultations with stakeholders and pilot projects in select districts had informed the new legislation, which is expected to set a national benchmark for revenue reforms.

On the housing front, the minister outlined the ambitious Indiramma Housing program, which aims to construct 20 lakh houses over the next four years.

In the first phase, five lakh houses will be constructed, prioritising marginalised groups such as disabled individuals, single women, orphans, and Safai workers.

Each house will receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, with funds disbursed directly to beneficiaries in four instalments. The houses will feature essential amenities such as kitchens and toilets, and beneficiaries will have the flexibility to construct their homes as per their requirements.

Minister Srinivas Reddy also highlighted the government’s efforts to revive the Housing Department, which had been dismantled by the previous regime.

Over 34,000 incomplete houses from the prior government have been completed for Rs. 305 crore, and measures have been implemented to ensure transparency in beneficiary selection. These include a dedicated mobile app, village-level Indiramma committees, and model houses constructed at Mandal centres.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity, the minister emphasized that the reforms in the Revenue and Housing departments reflect the Telangana government’s dedication to equitable development and addressing the needs of the people.

“We are committed to delivering on our promises and ensuring no deserving individual is left behind,” he said.