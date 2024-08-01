Telangana Teams Set to Compete in 16th Senior Throwball South Zone National Championship
Bengaluru: The Telangana Throwball Association is excited to announce the participation of its Men’s and Women’s teams in the 16th Senior Throwball South Zone National Championship-2024, scheduled to take place on August 3rd and 4th at Sanskriti School, Greenwood Layouts, Bengaluru.
In a ceremony held to honor the teams, the association’s President, Sri V. Naveen Yadav, along with Founder Secretary, Sri P. Jagan Mohan Goud, and Sri Kiran Chary, felicitated the players. They distributed playing kits and unveiled the official Telangana jerseys.
Team Composition:
Men’s Team:
- Captain: Dheeraj Yadav
- Players: Lokesh, Yuvan, Badrinath, Praneeth, Tarun, Karthik, Balaji, Nithin, Lithin, Abhijith Raj, Nagaraju, Vishnu, Bhargavachary
- Coach: Siddeshwar Reddy
- Manager: Mallikarjuna Siddhu
Women’s Team:
- Captain: Merin
- Players: Mavish, Sajiya, Ayesha, Siddhra, Sneha, Sahiti, Sai Akshaya Reddy, Sindhuri, Jahnavi, Harika, Snigdha, Esther, Lavanya, Sahasra Vaishnavi
- Coach: Rajini
- Manager: Smitha Murari
Adding to the state’s representation, Mr. PB Chakrapani from Telangana has been appointed as a Technical Official for the championship.
The Telangana Throwball Association extends its best wishes to both teams and expresses gratitude to the media for their continued support in promoting the sport and the athletes.