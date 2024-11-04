Telangana to Hold TG-TET-2024-II Exam in January 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has announced plans to conduct another round of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) in January 2025.

In a notification released on Monday, E. V. Narasimha Reddy, the Director of School Education, stated that eligible candidates can begin the online application process starting Tuesday, November 5, and continue until November 20, 2024. Applications will be available through the School Education Department’s official website at https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

The TG-TET-2024-II exam is set to take place in an online format as a Computer Based Test between January 1 and January 20, 2025.

Earlier this year, the first phase of the TET was conducted from May 20 to June 2, with results already announced. Paper-I of the test is aimed at candidates seeking to teach classes I to V, while Paper-II is for those aspiring to teach classes VI to VIII.

For the first time, the May TET also included examinations for in-service teachers aiming for promotions to the position of School Assistants. Consequently, a significant number of current teachers are anticipated to participate in the upcoming January 2025 exams.

Candidates can download the detailed notification for TG-TET-2024-II from the official website starting Tuesday.