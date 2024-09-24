Telangana to Roll Out Family Digital Cards for Ration, Healthcare, and Welfare Services

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to introduce family digital cards aimed at consolidating access to ration, healthcare, and welfare schemes under a single platform. The initiative, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, seeks to streamline the delivery of essential services for families across the state.

In a meeting with officials from the Health and Civil Services Departments, Reddy instructed the study of similar systems in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Karnataka to identify key benefits and challenges. The family digital cards will allow beneficiaries to access state-sponsored welfare schemes anywhere in Telangana, with health profiles of each family member included to aid in medical services.

To refine the system, the Chief Minister proposed a pilot project in one urban and one rural area of each Assembly constituency, allowing for adjustments before a broader implementation.

Key Features of the Family Digital Card:

Access to multiple welfare schemes , including ration and healthcare

, including ration and healthcare Health profiles of each family member for medical services

of each family member for medical services Ability to update card details (add/remove family members)

(add/remove family members) District-level monitoring systems to ensure effective implementation

The government also emphasized keeping ration and health cards separate for now, as part of a comprehensive approach to service delivery. Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodara Rajanarasimha, and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari were present during the discussions.

This family digital card initiative is a crucial step in improving the efficiency of welfare service delivery in Telangana. By integrating multiple services into a single card, the state government aims to ensure that eligible families receive benefits more seamlessly, reducing administrative bottlenecks and improving access to healthcare and other essential programs.