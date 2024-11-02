Telangana Tourism Minister Announces Launch of Cruise Services on Krishna River

Hyderabad: The much-awaited cruise journeys from Somasila to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam was launched today, according to Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

These cruises will take travellers through the scenic beauty of the Krishna River, nestled amidst the lush green landscapes of the Nallamala forests.

The Telangana Tourism department has made all necessary arrangements for a memorable water journey experience, he announced. For those interested in embarking on this journey, tickets can be booked through the Telangana Tourism department’s official website, https://tourism.telangana.gov.i n/.

The website provides comprehensive details on the tour packages, prices, and booking procedures, offering convenience for travelers looking to secure their spots. The cruise journey offers both single and round-trip options from Somasila and Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam.

The ticket prices remain the same for both routes, providing flexibility for travellers. For a single journey, tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,600 for children. The roundtrip journey, which includes a return option, is priced at Rs 3,000 for adults and Rs 2,400 for children.

Along with the cruise, the package includes tea and snacks, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all passengers. With these new cruise services, the Telangana Tourism department aims to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region, creating a unique and enriching travel experience on the Krishna River.