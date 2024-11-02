Telangana Weather: Cold Wave Intensifies; Fog Creates Challenges for Drivers in Multiple Areas

Hyderabad: An increase in cold wave conditions has been recorded in Telangana. In the early hours of Saturday, November 2, a drop in temperature and an increase in cold were observed in several parts of the state.

Dense fog is being reported in many areas, particularly in the united Karimnagar district. In Padapalli and Sultanabad, drivers are struggling to see the roads due to fog, leading to significant difficulties for motorists.

A similar situation is being witnessed in Jagityal district, where fog is causing severe challenges for the public and drivers alike.

Motorists are turning on their headlights and driving slowly as they cannot see oncoming vehicles. Roads in Dharmapuri, Dharmaram, Vegator, and other mandals are not clearly visible.

In Adilabad district, a 125-kilometer stretch of National Highway 44 has been enveloped in fog.