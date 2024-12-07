Telangana Witnesses Second Earthquake in a Week, 3.0 Magnitude Tremor Hits Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: A minor earthquake of 3.0 magnitude struck Mahabubnagar district on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 12:15 PM IST. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located at 16.47°N latitude and 77.84°E longitude.

This marks the second earthquake in Telangana within a week. Earlier, on December 4, a stronger 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Mulugu district, raising concerns about seismic activity in the region.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced. Residents have been urged to stay alert as seismic experts assess the potential risks.

The back-to-back quakes have sparked discussions among experts about the region’s vulnerability to seismic disturbances, with further updates on the impact expected soon.

More Details Awaited.