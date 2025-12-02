Telangana Wrestling Teams Gear Up for 69th SGFI National Championships 2025

Hyderabad: The 69th SGFI National Wrestling Championship 2025 is set to take place from 1st to 5th December 2025 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the Telangana State U/17 & U/19 Boys Greco-Roman teams have been officially prepared for the competition.

The players were presented with official playing kits, including tracksuits, T-shirts, shoes, and socks, and received blessings from organizers and coaches ahead of the national tournament.

Event & Participation

Championship: 69th SGFI National Wrestling Championship 2025

69th SGFI National Wrestling Championship 2025 Dates: 1st – 5th December 2025

1st – 5th December 2025 Venue: Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Teams: Telangana State Boys U/17 & U/19 Greco-Roman

All athletes received their official playing kits and were motivated for top performances.

U/17 Boys Greco-Roman Wrestling Team

Weight Category Athlete 45 kg Kalyan Ram 48 kg Manohar 51 kg Janardhan 55 kg Srikanth 60 kg Yash Shivaji Sarade 65 kg Rahul Raj 71 kg Kunal Singh 80 kg Upendar 92 kg Hithen 110 kg Vishnu Charan

U/19 Boys Greco-Roman Wrestling Team

Weight Category Athlete 55 kg Ram Charan 60 kg Hemanth Kumar 63 kg Akash 67 kg Sai Kiran 72 kg Bala Subramanyam 77 kg Giri Prasad 82 kg Nirikshith Kumar 87 kg Ayush Gupta 97 kg Akash Singh Thakur 130 kg Siddha Smaran

Organizers & Coaches

Katta Srinivas – Tournament Organizer (Hyderabad)

– Tournament Organizer (Hyderabad) Beeram Vikram Kumar – PD

– PD Mounika – Coach

– Coach Sharad Singh & Kumar – Coaches

– Coaches Sridevi – Organizing Secretary, HDSGF

Key Highlights

Telangana teams fully equipped with official playing kits .

. Players were blessed and motivated ahead of the national event.

ahead of the national event. Focus on U/17 & U/19 Greco-Roman categories , aiming for top medals.

, aiming for top medals. Organizers and coaches emphasized preparation, discipline, and team spirit.

