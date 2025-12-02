TelanganaHyderabad

Telangana Wrestling Teams Gear Up for 69th SGFI National Championships 2025

2 December 2025
Telangana Wrestling Teams Gear Up for 69th SGFI National Championships 2025

Hyderabad: The 69th SGFI National Wrestling Championship 2025 is set to take place from 1st to 5th December 2025 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the Telangana State U/17 & U/19 Boys Greco-Roman teams have been officially prepared for the competition.

The players were presented with official playing kits, including tracksuits, T-shirts, shoes, and socks, and received blessings from organizers and coaches ahead of the national tournament.

Event & Participation

  • Championship: 69th SGFI National Wrestling Championship 2025
  • Dates: 1st – 5th December 2025
  • Venue: Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh
  • Teams: Telangana State Boys U/17 & U/19 Greco-Roman

All athletes received their official playing kits and were motivated for top performances.

U/17 Boys Greco-Roman Wrestling Team

Weight CategoryAthlete
45 kgKalyan Ram
48 kgManohar
51 kgJanardhan
55 kgSrikanth
60 kgYash Shivaji Sarade
65 kgRahul Raj
71 kgKunal Singh
80 kgUpendar
92 kgHithen
110 kgVishnu Charan

U/19 Boys Greco-Roman Wrestling Team

Weight CategoryAthlete
55 kgRam Charan
60 kgHemanth Kumar
63 kgAkash
67 kgSai Kiran
72 kgBala Subramanyam
77 kgGiri Prasad
82 kgNirikshith Kumar
87 kgAyush Gupta
97 kgAkash Singh Thakur
130 kgSiddha Smaran

Organizers & Coaches

  • Katta Srinivas – Tournament Organizer (Hyderabad)
  • Beeram Vikram Kumar – PD
  • Mounika – Coach
  • Sharad Singh & Kumar – Coaches
  • Sridevi – Organizing Secretary, HDSGF

Key Highlights

  • Telangana teams fully equipped with official playing kits.
  • Players were blessed and motivated ahead of the national event.
  • Focus on U/17 & U/19 Greco-Roman categories, aiming for top medals.
  • Organizers and coaches emphasized preparation, discipline, and team spirit.

