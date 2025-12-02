Telangana Wrestling Teams Gear Up for 69th SGFI National Championships 2025

Hyderabad: The 69th SGFI National Wrestling Championship 2025 is set to take place from 1st to 5th December 2025 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the Telangana State U/17 & U/19 Boys Greco-Roman teams have been officially prepared for the competition.
The players were presented with official playing kits, including tracksuits, T-shirts, shoes, and socks, and received blessings from organizers and coaches ahead of the national tournament.
Event & Participation
- Championship: 69th SGFI National Wrestling Championship 2025
- Dates: 1st – 5th December 2025
- Venue: Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh
- Teams: Telangana State Boys U/17 & U/19 Greco-Roman
All athletes received their official playing kits and were motivated for top performances.
U/17 Boys Greco-Roman Wrestling Team
|Weight Category
|Athlete
|45 kg
|Kalyan Ram
|48 kg
|Manohar
|51 kg
|Janardhan
|55 kg
|Srikanth
|60 kg
|Yash Shivaji Sarade
|65 kg
|Rahul Raj
|71 kg
|Kunal Singh
|80 kg
|Upendar
|92 kg
|Hithen
|110 kg
|Vishnu Charan
U/19 Boys Greco-Roman Wrestling Team
|Weight Category
|Athlete
|55 kg
|Ram Charan
|60 kg
|Hemanth Kumar
|63 kg
|Akash
|67 kg
|Sai Kiran
|72 kg
|Bala Subramanyam
|77 kg
|Giri Prasad
|82 kg
|Nirikshith Kumar
|87 kg
|Ayush Gupta
|97 kg
|Akash Singh Thakur
|130 kg
|Siddha Smaran
Organizers & Coaches
- Katta Srinivas – Tournament Organizer (Hyderabad)
- Beeram Vikram Kumar – PD
- Mounika – Coach
- Sharad Singh & Kumar – Coaches
- Sridevi – Organizing Secretary, HDSGF
Key Highlights
- Telangana teams fully equipped with official playing kits.
- Players were blessed and motivated ahead of the national event.
- Focus on U/17 & U/19 Greco-Roman categories, aiming for top medals.
- Organizers and coaches emphasized preparation, discipline, and team spirit.
