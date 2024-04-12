Telangana’s Muslims Unite in Eid Celebrations, Offer Eid ul-Fitr Prayers Statewide

Hyderabad: Thousands of Muslims celebrated Eid ul Fitr with religious fervor and devotion, with large prayer gatherings organized in mosques and open grounds across Telangana state on Thursday.

People, including children, thronged mosques to offer prayers in the morning and were seen greeting each other at various mosques in the state on the occasion.

Eid ul Fitr prayers were held at the famous Makkah Masjid, Eidgah Mir Alam, other Eidgah, and mosques in the city in the morning.

The biggest congregation was witnessed at the Makkah Masjid in the old city to offer prayers. The prayers were led by Khateeb of Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi.

Huge gatherings were also witnessed at Eidgah Mir Alam, old Eidgah Madannapet, Qutb Shahi Tombs Eidgah, Masab Tank Hockey Ground, Shahi Masjid (Royal Mosque) at public gardens, Eidgah Balamrai at Secunderabad, and other places.

Political leaders attended the prayers at the Eidgah and met the people.

The Telangana state minorities department and the Telangana state wakf board, in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad water works and roads, and building departments, have made arrangements at the Mir Alam Eidgah, Eidgah Madannapet, and Masjid-E-Shahi (Royal Mosque) at the public gardens for the smooth conduct of the Eid ul Fitr namaz.

Hyderabad police have also deployed personnel to maintain security during the Eid prayers. On the occasion, Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended their greetings to the Muslim brethren.

Ahliyan-e-Watan ko Eid-Ul-Fitr ki purkhulus Mubarakbadpic.twitter.com/kbJOI9Nkgy — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 12, 2024

After offering Eid namaz in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said,’ I extend my wishes to you all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. I pray to Allah to accept the prayers of everyone.

I pray to Allah to give us courage to implement ‘reham’ and ‘sabr’ in our lives ahead.”