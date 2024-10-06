Sports

Telangana’s Sukanya Tejasvath Wins Silver at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2024

BM Vaishali from Karnataka (India) secured the gold with a lift of 112.5 kg, while Sukanya claimed second place with a lift of 107.5 kg. Bell Elena from Northern Ireland took third place, lifting 100 kg.

Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2024 - 17:57
Telangana’s very own “Golden Girl,” Sukanya Tejasvath, has earned a prestigious silver medal at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2024, held at Suncity, South Africa, from October 4th to 13th. Competing in the women’s 76kg category, Sukanya faced fierce competition from powerlifters across the globe.

Sukanya expressed her gratitude to Greenko Group CMD, Mr. Anil Kumar Chalamalashetty, for his support, which she says played a key role in her success.

