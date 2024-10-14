Tensions Rise After Idol Vandalized in Secunderabad Temple, Locals Protest

Hyderabad: Tensions erupted near a temple in the Kumari Guda area of Secunderabad’s Monda Market after an idol inside the temple was vandalized.

Upon learning of the incident, a large number of locals gathered near the temple to protest, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. The protesters strongly condemned the act and chanted slogans, calling for justice. In response to the escalating situation, police forces were deployed to the scene to maintain order.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy also arrived at the site, where he inspected the damaged idol and spoke with Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand. Speaking to the media, the minister expressed concern over the rising incidents of vandalism in Hyderabad, particularly during religious festivals like Navratri. He referred to previous cases of idol damage, including an incident at the Numaish Ground.

Former minister Srinivas Yadav and local MLA Ganesh also visited the temple, condemning the attack and urging the police to take strict action. Police have since arrested one person in connection with the incident, according to reports.

The situation is being closely monitored as investigations continue.