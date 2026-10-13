TG SAFE Cracks Down on Hotels Along Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

Hyderabad: The TG SAFE Food Wing and Enforcement teams have launched enforcement action against hotels along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway after detecting multiple food safety and hygiene violations during inspections on Tuesday.

The inspections began at 11 am and covered hotels along the stretch between Koyyalagudem and Kodad. According to the TG SAFE Enforcement Wing, the teams found several lapses in food storage, kitchen hygiene and compliance with food safety regulations.

During the inspections, cockroaches and rats were reportedly found in storage areas, while food was being prepared in unhygienic kitchens. Pulses and other raw materials were also found infested with pests, raising concerns over the quality and safety of food served to customers.

The inspection teams further found that meat and dairy products were being stored at temperatures that did not meet the prescribed standards. In some hotels, cooked food from the previous day was reportedly being stored, raising concerns about food handling and storage practices.

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Officials also identified establishments operating with expired licences issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The TG SAFE Enforcement Wing warned that hotels found violating food safety regulations could face strict action, including closure of establishments, show-cause notices and improvement notices.

The inspections are aimed at ensuring food safety and maintaining hygiene standards at hotels serving travellers along the busy highway. Further details regarding the establishments facing action and the penalties imposed are awaited.