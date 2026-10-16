TG SAFE Seizes 2,480 Kg of Food Products Worth Rs 3.78 Lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) seized or discarded 2,480 kg of food products worth Rs 3.78 lakh during inspections across Hyderabad and surrounding areas on October 15. The agency suspended the FSSAI licences of three sweet manufacturing units over serious food safety violations.

Seven enforcement teams, comprising food safety officers and police personnel, inspected seven khoa, dairy and sweet manufacturing and retail establishments. Officials collected eight samples over suspected adulteration.

The inspections covered units in Jeedimetla, Cheeryal, Jalpally, Peerzadiguda and Bela in Shalibanda. Inspectors reported unhygienic kitchens, flies and rodents, stagnant water, damaged flooring, improper food storage and gutka stains near food preparation areas. Some workers handled food without hairnets and gloves, while mandatory pest control, health and other records were missing.

TG SAFE suspended the licences of Bhagya Laxmi Sweets and Burfi, Balaji Magic Mithai and Yashoda Dairy, directing them to immediately stop operations.

Madhura Dairy Products in Cheeryal and Desi Dairy Sweets in Jalpally were ordered to close for operating without FSSAI licences under unhygienic conditions.

Show-cause notices were issued to Madhura Dairy Products, Desi Dairy Sweets and Jagannath Milk Dairy. TG SAFE said further action, including penalties, would follow.

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