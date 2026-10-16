Hyderabad

TG SAFE Seizes 2,480 Kg of Food Products Worth Rs 3.78 Lakh in Hyderabad

The agency suspended the FSSAI licences of three sweet manufacturing units over serious food safety violations.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 October 2026 - 13:27
TG SAFE Seizes 2,480 Kg of Food Products Worth Rs 3.78 Lakh in Hyderabad
TG SAFE Seizes 2,480 Kg of Food Products Worth Rs 3.78 Lakh in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) seized or discarded 2,480 kg of food products worth Rs 3.78 lakh during inspections across Hyderabad and surrounding areas on October 15. The agency suspended the FSSAI licences of three sweet manufacturing units over serious food safety violations.

Seven enforcement teams, comprising food safety officers and police personnel, inspected seven khoa, dairy and sweet manufacturing and retail establishments. Officials collected eight samples over suspected adulteration.

The inspections covered units in Jeedimetla, Cheeryal, Jalpally, Peerzadiguda and Bela in Shalibanda. Inspectors reported unhygienic kitchens, flies and rodents, stagnant water, damaged flooring, improper food storage and gutka stains near food preparation areas. Some workers handled food without hairnets and gloves, while mandatory pest control, health and other records were missing.

TG SAFE suspended the licences of Bhagya Laxmi Sweets and Burfi, Balaji Magic Mithai and Yashoda Dairy, directing them to immediately stop operations.

Madhura Dairy Products in Cheeryal and Desi Dairy Sweets in Jalpally were ordered to close for operating without FSSAI licences under unhygienic conditions.

Show-cause notices were issued to Madhura Dairy Products, Desi Dairy Sweets and Jagannath Milk Dairy. TG SAFE said further action, including penalties, would follow.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 October 2026 - 13:27
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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