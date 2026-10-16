Hyderabad

HYDRA Protects Government Land Worth Rs 400 Crore in Madhapur

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has fenced over two acres of government land valued at approximately Rs 400 crore in Khanamet village, Madhapur, under Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 October 2026 - 13:44
HYDRA Protects Government Land Worth Rs 400 Crore in Madhapur
HYDRA Protects Government Land Worth Rs 400 Crore in Madhapur

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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has fenced over two acres of government land valued at approximately Rs 400 crore in Khanamet village, Madhapur, under Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The operation was carried out on Thursday following a request from revenue officials to protect the land from encroachment.

According to officials, the government land had been subject to repeated encroachment attempts. Despite efforts by revenue authorities to safeguard the property, encroachers allegedly erected fencing and occupied portions of the land. Recently, blue-sheet fencing was installed around the site.

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Revenue officials subsequently sought HYDRA’s intervention to secure the property. Acting on the directions of HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath, the agency’s officials removed the blue sheets erected by the encroachers and installed fencing around the government land.

HYDRA officials also placed signboards at the site, in the presence of revenue officials, identifying the property as government land.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 October 2026 - 13:44
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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