HYDRA Protects Government Land Worth Rs 400 Crore in Madhapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has fenced over two acres of government land valued at approximately Rs 400 crore in Khanamet village, Madhapur, under Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The operation was carried out on Thursday following a request from revenue officials to protect the land from encroachment.

According to officials, the government land had been subject to repeated encroachment attempts. Despite efforts by revenue authorities to safeguard the property, encroachers allegedly erected fencing and occupied portions of the land. Recently, blue-sheet fencing was installed around the site.

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Revenue officials subsequently sought HYDRA’s intervention to secure the property. Acting on the directions of HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath, the agency’s officials removed the blue sheets erected by the encroachers and installed fencing around the government land.

HYDRA officials also placed signboards at the site, in the presence of revenue officials, identifying the property as government land.