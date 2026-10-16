Keesara Deputy Tahsildar, VRO Caught in ACB Trap Over ₹5 Lakh Bribe Demand



Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Deputy Tahsildar and a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Keesara mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district in a bribery case on Thursday over an alleged demand of ₹5 lakh.

Deputy Tahsildar Amanaganti Sandeep Kumar Reddy allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh to process the removal of agricultural properties belonging to the complainant’s mother and other family members from the prohibited list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

The ACB stated that the Deputy Tahsildar allegedly accepted an initial payment of ₹2.5 lakh through a private individual, Kavali Balakrishna.

VRO Nannuri Vijay Kumar Reddy allegedly instigated Balakrishna to collect the bribe amount from the complainant on the Deputy Tahsildar’s instructions.

ACB officials from the Rangareddy range caught Balakrishna while he was accepting the ₹2.5 lakh payment. The agency said the tainted money was recovered from his possession at his instance.

The ACB alleged that the accused sought undue advantage in connection with the official work. The Deputy Tahsildar, the VRO and Balakrishna were produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand.