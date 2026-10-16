Vehicles set afire near YSRCP office in Andhra’s Ryachoti as tension escalates

Rayachoti (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district was rocked by violence on Friday as several vehicles were set afire near YSR Congress Party office in Rayachoti town, while YSRCP MP P.V. Mithun Reddy’s convoy was attacked in Punganur.

Tension escalated in Rayachoti after cars parked near the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office were torched. The YSRCP blamed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the attack.

The workers of both parties clashed on the first day of filing nominations for local body elections.

The arson near the YSRCP office occurred after the violence in Punganur town, where the convoy of Mithun Reddy, YSRCP floor leader in Lok Sabha, was attacked allegedly by TDP men.

The vehicles in the convoy were attacked with stones, sticks and iron rods. A mob damaged vehicles and overturned them.

The Rajampet MP, who was reportedly injured in the attack, entered the nomination centre. As the TDP workers barged into the Centre, the police escorted the MP to a room. Police had a tough time controlling the situation as the attackers tried to enter the room.

The MP was seen with blood on his shirt. His security guards also sustained injuries.

YSRCP alleged an attempt on the life of Mithun Reddy. It said the TDP men pelted stones on vehicles in the MP’s convoy and attacked them with sticks and iron rods as he accompanied YSRCP candidates and leaders to file nominations for the local body elections.

YSRCP alleged that TDP leaders and workers blocked the convoy and tried to stop YSRCP candidates from reaching the nomination centre.

Vehicles belonging to YSRCP leaders were vandalised. Police personnel present at the scene failed to stop the attackers or protect the candidates, the party said.

YSRCP condemned the attempt on the MP’s life and accused the TDP government of allowing its workers to use violence to silence opposition candidates and disrupt the election process.

The party demanded that the State Election Commission intervene immediately, direct the police to register criminal cases and arrest those responsible, and take action against officers who failed to prevent the attack. It also sought protection for candidates and their proposers, and arrangements for all affected candidates to file their nominations safely and without obstruction.

Mithun Reddy’s father and former Minister P. Ramchandra Reddy held the TDP government responsible for the attack. He said if Mithun Reddy was not brought back safely, the government and police would be held responsible.