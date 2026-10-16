TG SAFE Raids 137 Medical Shops in Hyderabad Over Illegal Sale of Habit-Forming Drugs

Hyderabad: The TG SAFE Drugs Wing, along with enforcement police, conducted special raids on medical shops across several vulnerable areas of Hyderabad on October 15 as part of a crackdown on the illegal sale and diversion of habit-forming drugs.

The special drive was carried out in the CURE region, covering areas including Saroornagar, Balapur, Hayathnagar, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Amberpet. Similar enforcement operations were also conducted in other districts.

The inspections primarily focused on detecting the unauthorised sale and diversion of medicines that can cause dependence or be misused when consumed without proper medical supervision. The drugs under scrutiny included Nitrazepam, Alprazolam, Codeine-based cough syrups, Tramadol, Tapentadol, Pregabalin and Zolpidem.

During the inspections, discrepancies were reportedly identified in 137 medical shops. Following the findings, show-cause notices were issued to the establishments concerned, with the authorities considering suspension or cancellation of their licences, according to the information shared by TG SAFE.

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The action forms part of efforts to prevent prescription medicines from reaching unauthorised users and to curb the misuse of habit-forming pharmaceutical drugs. Such medicines are prescribed for conditions including anxiety, sleep disorders and pain management, but their improper use can pose serious health risks.

The authorities are focusing on compliance with drug regulations, proper prescription records and the lawful sale of medicines. Medical shops are expected to maintain the required documentation and follow applicable rules governing prescription drugs.

The latest raids underline the authorities’ efforts to strengthen monitoring of pharmaceutical outlets and prevent the illegal circulation of medicines that may be misused.

Further action against the medical shops issued notices will depend on the authorities’ assessment of their responses and the findings of the inspections.