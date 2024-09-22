TGHDC inaugurates product sale centre in Pembarthi Metalware Cluster

Hyderabad: Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation (TGHDC) Chairman Naidu Satyanarayana inaugurated the “Product Sales Center” at the Pembarthi Metalware Cluster in Jangaon district on Sunday.

The “Product Sales Center” has been established to showcase and sell products crafted by artisans through the Pembarthi Metalware Cluster, which was sanctioned under the Central Government’s SFURTI Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu Satyanarayana emphasized the importance of preserving handicrafts in rural areas, especially those facing cultural decline.

He highlighted that the establishment of advanced equipment, marketing facilities, and sales centers for handicrafts is essential to adapt to changing times.

Satyanarayana added that the state government is committed to supporting the development of these crafts.

He further mentioned that the Pembarthi cluster, funded by the central government, will take responsibility for setting up sales centers in key handicraft hubs.

Dr S Glory Swaroopa, Director General of the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), remarked that Pembarthi metalware has a rich heritage and that artisans have been creating exquisite pieces since ancient times.

She noted that by integrating modern technology and machinery, the centre aims to reduce the labour-intensive nature of the artisans’ work.

The new sales centre will enable increased production and allow artisans to sell their products directly from the manufacturing center, boosting both productivity and sales.