TGMREIS President Conducts Surprise Inspection of Bahadurpura and Golconda Girls Institutions

Hyderabad: TGMREIS President Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi conducted a surprise inspection of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) Bahadurpura Girls–1 and the Golconda Girls Junior College Centre of Excellence.

Janab B. Shafiullah, IFS, Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department and TGMREIS, was also present during the visit.

During the inspection, the officials reviewed the overall functioning of the institutions, with particular focus on academic performance, student welfare, discipline, hygiene, infrastructure and hostel facilities.

The officials interacted with students and teaching and non-teaching staff to understand the facilities available and address any concerns.

They issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials to ensure quality education and improve facilities for students. They also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness, safety and discipline across the institutions.

The officials emphasised the need to provide students with a safe, healthy and conducive learning environment that supports both their academic and personal development.

TGMREIS has reiterated its commitment to academic excellence, discipline, student welfare and the holistic development of students across its residential educational institutions.

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