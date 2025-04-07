TGSRTC Unions Call for Statewide Strike from May 6 Over Unfulfilled Promises

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the unions of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday announced a state-wide strike starting May 6, demanding resolution of long-pending issues. The RTC workers, under the banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), submitted a formal strike notice to the Labour Commissioner and TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar at Bus Bhavan.

According to the JAC, if the demands are not addressed by the government, RTC employees will begin boycotting duties from May 7.

First Major Strike in Five Years

This marks the first large-scale strike in five years by the TGSRTC employees. Despite repeated representations and strike warnings in the past, the workers allege that the State government has continued to ignore their pressing concerns.

The unions have expressed deep dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to deliver on promises, especially those made during the election campaign. Key demands include:

Wage revision and clearance of pending dues

Merger of TGSRTC with the State government

Lifting of restrictions on trade union activities

Regular crediting of salaries

Concerns Over Electric Buses and Job Security

The introduction of electric buses, which the union claims are being managed by private operators, has added to the unrest. The union leaders allege that this shift in operations is putting thousands of jobs at risk, with no assurance from the government regarding employment security.

Protest to Intensify if Demands Not Met

Union leaders have warned that if their demands continue to be neglected, the protest will intensify across the State, potentially disrupting transport services significantly.

“We are forced to take this step after being ignored for over 16 months. Our jobs, our rights, and our dignity are all at stake,” said a JAC leader.

As the strike date approaches, the TGSRTC and the Telangana government face mounting pressure to negotiate and avoid a major disruption in public transportation.