The Heart-Wrenching Stories of 265+ Lives Lost in Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight Crash

Ahmedabad – The nation is in mourning following the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, 2025, which claimed the lives of 265+ people, including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down just seconds after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, carving a path of destruction through the campus of B.J. Medical College..

Ahmedabad Crash Victims: The Stories of 265+ Lives Lost in Air India Tragedy

As authorities continue the grim task of identifying the deceased, heart-wrenching stories of the victims have begun to emerge, painting a devastating picture of the families shattered and futures extinguished by the tragedy. The victims include a former chief minister, entire families on holiday, young students chasing their dreams, dedicated medical professionals, and innocent bystanders caught in the disaster.

Rescue workers and officials at the crash site of Air India Flight AI171, where the aircraft tragically impacted the B.J. Medical College campus in Ahmedabad.

A Devastating Toll: Onboard and on the Ground

The aircraft was carrying 242 people—230 passengers and 12 crew members. In a harrowing confirmation, Air India stated that 241 of them perished in the crash. The passenger list was a mosaic of nationalities, comprising 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

The tragedy extended beyond the aircraft. As the plane, heavy with fuel for its long-haul journey, crashed into the residential quarters and mess hall of B.J. Medical College, it caused significant casualties on the ground. At least 24 people on the campus were killed, with the final death toll from the incident climbing to 265.

The Sole Survivor’s Miracle

Amidst the widespread devastation, one man miraculously survived. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin, was the only person to walk away from the wreckage. Seated in seat 11A, he escaped with multiple injuries but was reported to be in a stable condition.

Recalling the terrifying moments, Ramesh told reporters, “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.” His survival remains a solitary beacon of hope in a tragedy defined by immense loss.

Remembering the Victims of Flight AI171

The identities of the passengers and crew reveal a cross-section of society, from public figures to ordinary families, each with a unique story that ended in the fiery wreckage.

High-Profile Casualty: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Among the most prominent victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The 68-year-old senior BJP leader was traveling to London to visit his wife and daughter. His death sent shockwaves through the political community. In a tragic twist of fate, the crash occurred on June 12 (12/06). Throughout his life, Rupani had considered the number “1206” to be his lucky charm, using it on his vehicle registration plates. The date of the disaster marked a grim final chapter to this belief.

British Families Torn Apart

Several families from the United Kingdom were lost in the crash, turning their trips into unimaginable tragedies.

The Nanabawa Family: From Gloucester, Akeel Nanabawa , his wife Hannaa Vorajee , and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa were all killed. The Gloucester Muslim Society released a statement mourning their loss, describing them as a family that was “widely cherished and deeply respected” within their community.

From Gloucester, , his wife , and their were all killed. The Gloucester Muslim Society released a statement mourning their loss, describing them as a family that was “widely cherished and deeply respected” within their community. Dr. Joshi and Family: Dr. Prateek Joshi , a respected radiologist at Royal Derby Hospital, was traveling with his wife and three children. The entire family perished. The Derby Hindu Temple, where Dr. Joshi was a devoted member known for his dedicated service, confirmed their tragic deaths.

, a respected radiologist at Royal Derby Hospital, was traveling with his wife and three children. The entire family perished. The Derby Hindu Temple, where Dr. Joshi was a devoted member known for his dedicated service, confirmed their tragic deaths. The Taju Family: London residents Adam Taju, 72, and his wife Hasina Taju, 70, were returning from a trip to Ahmedabad. They were accompanied by their son-in-law, Altafhusen Patel. All three were confirmed among the victims.

Students and Young Dreams Cut Short

The flight was also carrying young students on their way to pursue higher education, their bright futures tragically extinguished.

Rudra , a 20-year-old from Kheda’s Mahemdavad, had just completed his 12th grade and was elated to be heading to London for his studies. He had initially applied to study in Canada but had joyfully accepted a student visa for London instead.

, a 20-year-old from Kheda’s Mahemdavad, had just completed his 12th grade and was elated to be heading to London for his studies. He had initially applied to study in Canada but had joyfully accepted a student visa for London instead. Payal Karthik was traveling abroad for the first time to begin her higher studies. Her father, Suresh Karthik, who supports his family by driving a rickshaw, spoke through his grief. He explained that the family had taken out loans to fund her education, hoping for a better future. “She would have stayed with us after completing her college studies… we took out loans and boarded the plane, and in the meantime, this happened,” he said, after providing DNA samples to help identify his daughter’s remains.

The Crew Remembered: A Family’s Unending Wait

The crew of Flight AI171 were dedicated professionals, and their loss has left their families in a state of shock and disbelief.

Captain Sumit Sabharwal: The elderly father of the flight’s captain is overcome with grief. He recalled his son’s final words to him before departure. Sumit had called to say he would call again after landing in London. “He has gone to a world of no return,” his father lamented.

The elderly father of the flight’s captain is overcome with grief. He recalled his son’s final words to him before departure. Sumit had called to say he would call again after landing in London. “He has gone to a world of no return,” his father lamented. Irfan Shaikh: A young crew member from Pune, Irfan always messaged his family before takeoff and after landing. His father, Sameer Shaikh, was confused when the airline called him on the afternoon of the crash. “Irfan was supposed to be en route to London,” he said. “But instead, we found out he died in a crash.” Mr. Shaikh immediately flew to Ahmedabad to identify his son’s body.

A young crew member from Pune, Irfan always messaged his family before takeoff and after landing. His father, Sameer Shaikh, was confused when the airline called him on the afternoon of the crash. “Irfan was supposed to be en route to London,” he said. “But instead, we found out he died in a crash.” Mr. Shaikh immediately flew to Ahmedabad to identify his son’s body. Crew from Manipur: The crash also claimed the lives of two cabin crew members from Manipur. Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Thoubal district and Singson Lamnunthem, who had been living in Kangpokpi district due to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state, were among those lost.

Stories of Heartbreak and Hope Against Hope

For many families, the hours and days after the crash have been a blur of anxiety and pain, with some clinging to the slimmest of hopes.

Imtiyaz Ali Sayed refuses to accept that his younger brother Javed, along with Javed’s wife and two children, are gone. A Mumbai-based businessman, Imtiyaz is one of dozens of relatives waiting at the hospital in Ahmedabad for any news. “Until I see my brother’s body—or whatever remains of it—with my own eyes, I will keep looking for him,” he stated, his voice filled with a desperate resolve.

He showed pictures on his phone of his niece and nephew, taken just moments before they boarded the flight. He recounted how their elder sister was supposed to travel with them but couldn’t get a ticket at the last minute. He then pointed to a series of messages he sent to his brother’s phone after hearing about the crash. “Look,” he said, “they’re still getting delivered. That has to mean something, right?”

Another passenger, Arjun Patolia, an Indian-origin resident of London, was on his way back home after fulfilling his late wife’s dying wish. He had traveled to India to scatter her ashes and was returning to London when he boarded the ill-fated flight.

The Tragedy on the Ground: B.J. Medical College

The crash site itself was a scene of horror, as the aircraft slammed into the B.J. Medical College campus during lunch hour, a time when its mess hall and residential areas were bustling with students and staff.

Medical Community Devastated

The medical fraternity in Ahmedabad is reeling from the loss of its own. At least five MBBS students were killed when the plane hit the campus. The victims included:

Four undergraduate medical students and one postgraduate resident doctor .

and . Rakesh Deora (also spelled Diyora), a third-year medical student from Bhavnagar, was identified as one of the victims. A bright student and a scholarship recipient, he was having lunch in the mess hall when the impact occurred.

(also spelled Diyora), a third-year medical student from Bhavnagar, was identified as one of the victims. A bright student and a scholarship recipient, he was having lunch in the mess hall when the impact occurred. Doctors Aaryan Rajput and Manav Bhadoo were also confirmed among the deceased.

and were also confirmed among the deceased. Dr. Jay Prakash Chaudhary , a resident doctor, was reported missing in the immediate aftermath.

, a resident doctor, was reported missing in the immediate aftermath. The wife of a superspecialist doctor at the college and Kajal Pradip Solanki, the pregnant wife of another doctor, were also killed on the ground.

Innocent Lives Lost

The crash also claimed the lives of innocent bystanders and workers on the campus.

Akashbhai Surajbhai Patani , a 15-year-old boy, was sleeping on a wooden cot near his mother’s tea stall when the plane crashed. He was killed instantly in the resulting fire. His mother, Sitabhen Patani , who was serving tea, suffered severe burns and is being treated at the Civil Hospital, just meters away from the post-mortem room where her son’s body lies.

, a 15-year-old boy, was sleeping on a wooden cot near his mother’s tea stall when the plane crashed. He was killed instantly in the resulting fire. His mother, , who was serving tea, suffered severe burns and is being treated at the Civil Hospital, just meters away from the post-mortem room where her son’s body lies. Sarla Thakur, a cook in the hostel canteen, and her two-year-old granddaughter Adhya remain missing, feared buried in the debris.

Over 60 medical students were injured in the incident, with 45 requiring hospitalization. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) reported that many bodies were “totally charred,” making identification a slow and painful process for the waiting families.

This disaster marks the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner since it entered service in 2011 and stands as a grim reminder of the fragility of life. As the city of Ahmedabad and the nations affected grieve, the stories of the victims serve as a testament to the profound and far-reaching human cost of this tragedy.

For families seeking information, Air India has set up dedicated hotline numbers. It is stressed that these lines are reserved exclusively for the families and loved ones of those on board.

For callers within India: 1800 5691 444

1800 5691 444 For international callers: +91 8062779200

The airline has stated that regular updates will be provided on its official website, www.airindia.com, and its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @airindia, as more information becomes available.