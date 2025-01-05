Three Killed in Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crash in Gujarat’s Porbandar

Porbandar: An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed in Gujarat‘s Porbandar on Sunday, resulting in the tragic death of all three crew members on board.

The helicopter burst into flames upon impact, and the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Helicopter Crash During Routine Sortie

The crash occurred while the helicopter, identified as an ALH Dhruv, was performing a routine sortie at the Air Enclave of the Indian Coast Guard. After losing control, the helicopter plummeted into an open field before catching fire. Eyewitnesses were able to capture footage of the burning wreckage, and early reports suggest that several others were injured during the incident.

Cause of the Crash Under Investigation

Porbandar Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagirath Singh Jadeja provided initial details of the accident, stating that the crash took place during a routine landing operation. “This accident happened during routine work when this helicopter was landing on the runway. There were three people on board. All three people were rescued and sent to the hospital, but all three could not be saved,” Jadeja confirmed.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Previous Incidents Involving ALH Dhruv Helicopters

This incident comes months after a similar crash involving a Coast Guard ALH MK-III helicopter off the Porbandar coast in September. The helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea during a mission to evacuate an injured crew member, resulting in the loss of two crew members, with the body of the pilot found after a month-long search.

Concerns regarding the safety of the ALH Dhruv fleet have surfaced in the past following design and metallurgy flaws identified in certain components of the helicopter. A safety audit was conducted after a series of accidents, which resulted in the temporary grounding of the fleet for technical checks.

The ALH Dhruv fleet, which includes over 325 helicopters used by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, resumed operations after passing the safety audit. However, this latest crash has raised further questions about the helicopter’s reliability.

Authorities Work to Uncover the Sequence of Events

Authorities are continuing their efforts to piece together the sequence of events that led to the Porbandar helicopter crash. More details will be released as the investigation unfolds.