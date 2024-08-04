Thunderstorm with lightning likely in AP & Yanam in next 5 days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 30- 40 Kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places or one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

The southwest Monsoon has been weak over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added.