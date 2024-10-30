Thunderstorms with lightning forecasted across Telangana Over next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur in isolated areas across Telangana within the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre.

The affected districts include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

In its daily weather report, the Centre noted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in several locations across Telangana over the next seven days.

Rainfall was recorded at a few locations within the state in the past 24 hours, the report added.