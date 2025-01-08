TiE Hyderabad to partner with AIG Hospitals to Foster AI Startups in Healthcare

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad is in discussions with AIG Hospitals to formalize their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership aims to provide a robust platform for healthcare startups to scale and thrive through mentorship, funding, and strategic support state TiE in a press note issued in the city today.

AIG Hospitals hosted the “AI in Healthcare” Conference at its premises, showcasing innovation and advancements in the healthcare domain.

As part of their AI Accelerator Program, AIG Hospitals evaluated over 50 startups and shortlisted 6 promising startups who had pitched at the event.

In a significant move to support healthcare innovation, TiE Hyderabad has selected one of these startups named Turocrates AI to mentor and nurture through its network of charter members.

Also TiE Hyderabad will explore investing in the chosen startup will also receive via the TiE Angel Network, reinforcing TiE Hyderabad’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth.