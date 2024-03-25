South India

TN Class 10 Board exams to begin from Tuesday, results on this date

The Class 10 examination of Tamil Nadu State Board will commence on Tuesday and end on April 8 with the results scheduled for May 10.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
TN Class 10 Board exams to begin from Tuesday, results on May 10
TN Class 10 Board exams to begin from Tuesday, results on May 10

Chennai: The Class 10 examination of Tamil Nadu State Board will commence on Tuesday and end on April 8 with the results scheduled for May 10.

Related Stories
Assam class 10 board exams to be conducted in Feb next year
Ola, Uber drivers go on strike demanding better pay in Tamil Nadu
Sri Lankan navy arrests 27 Tamil Nadu fishermen
Cauvery dispute: Bengaluru Bandh on Sep 26
Eliminating Sanatan Dharam will destroy untouchability: Udayanidhi

A total of 9.38 lakh students will appear for the examination of which 9.10 lakh are from 12,616 schools; 28,827 students are taking the exam in individual capacity and 235 are jail inmates.

The school education department in a statement said that there would be 4,107 examination centres and 48,700 teachers will be engaged as invigilators.

To prevent exam malpractices 4,591 flying squads will also be on duty during the examination.

Special monitoring teams have also been constituted under the chairmanship of District Collector. Principal Education officers and revenue department officials will also be part of these monitoring teams.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi wished success for the students.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button