Business

Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

Gold prices surged by Rs 440 to reach Rs 79,390 per 10 grams on January 1, marking a strong start to the New Year. The precious metal had closed at Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on Tuesday, making this a notable increase.

Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 19:53
Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities
Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

Gold prices surged by Rs 440 to reach Rs 79,390 per 10 grams on January 1, marking a strong start to the New Year. The precious metal had closed at Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on Tuesday, making this a notable increase.

Rise in Gold of 99.5% Purity

Gold of 99.5% purity also saw a rise of Rs 440, trading at Rs 78,840 per 10 grams, up from Rs 78,400 in the previous session. Analysts attribute this uptick to fresh buying activity by stockists.

Also Read: Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, stated, “Gold prices have been relatively stable this week due to the Christmas holiday season. Market participants are now looking for more fundamental cues to drive the next phase of market movements.”

GOLD 1 Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

Silver Prices Gain Momentum

In addition to gold, silver prices also saw a rise, jumping Rs 800 to Rs 90,500 per kg, compared to Rs 89,700 per kg in the previous trading session.

Futures Market Overview

In the futures market, gold contracts for February delivery closed flat at Rs 76,893 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver contracts for March delivery slipped slightly by Rs 28, or 0.03%, to settle at Rs 87,550 per kg.

SILVER Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

MCX Trading and Global Market Activity

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) conducted trading during the first half of the day but closed for the evening session due to the New Year’s holiday. Overseas markets were also closed, contributing to a quiet trading environment.

Looking Ahead for Gold and Silver Prices

With gold and silver prices showing promising early trends, market observers will be watching closely for any further movement in the coming days.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 19:53

Related Articles

India’s Coal Production Records 5.3% Growth in December 2024, Reaching 97.94 Million Tonnes

India’s Coal Production Records 5.3% Growth in December 2024, Reaching 97.94 million Tonnes

1 January 2025 - 20:00
Indian Stock Market Opens 2025 on a Positive Note with Broad-Based Gains

Indian Stock Market Opens 2025 on a Positive Note with Broad-Based Gains

1 January 2025 - 18:20
India’s coffee exports surge past record billion mark in April-November

India’s coffee exports surge past record $1 billion mark in April-November

1 January 2025 - 16:53
UPI transactions value up 8 pc to Rs 23.25 lakh cr in Dec, surges 35 pc in 2024

UPI transactions value up 8 pc to Rs 23.25 lakh cr in Dec, surges 35 pc in 2024

1 January 2025 - 16:01
Back to top button