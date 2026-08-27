Tollywood Director Pawan Kumar Sadineni Arrested in Alleged Exploitation Case

Hyderabad: Golconda Police have arrested Tollywood director Pawan Kumar Sadineni in connection with allegations of sexual exploitation, assault and cheating after a woman lodged a complaint against him. Police reportedly apprehended him in Vijayawada and subsequently produced him before a court, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of the Golconda area, has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for several years and has reportedly been bedridden since 2023. She alleged that after her family members abandoned her, she was living alone when Pawan Kumar came into contact with her around a year ago.

The complainant alleged that the director provided her with financial assistance, accompanied her to hospitals and helped pay medical expenses. She claimed that he promised to support her health, career and financial needs, while also assuring her of opportunities in the film industry.

The woman further alleged that she later discovered that Pawan Kumar was already married and had children. When she confronted him, she claimed he told her that he was in the process of obtaining a divorce and would marry her after the legal proceedings were completed.

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According to the complaint, the relationship later deteriorated, with the woman alleging that he gradually distanced himself and contacted her mainly for sexual relations. She also accused him of repeatedly promising her acting opportunities in upcoming projects but failing to offer her any role.

The complainant further alleged that when she investigated the matter, she came to know that he had allegedly made similar promises to other women.

She also accused him of sexually assaulting her during a visit to her residence on August 5. Based on her complaint, Golconda Police registered a case under Sections 69 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said Pawan Kumar Sadineni was arrested as part of the investigation and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation into the allegations is underway.

The allegations mentioned in the complaint are subject to investigation and judicial proceedings. The accused is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty in a court of law.